IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.570-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.360 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.71.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $223.05. The company had a trading volume of 421,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,352. IDEX has a twelve month low of $162.60 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.77.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

