IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,756 ($22.94). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,744 ($22.79), with a volume of 542,113 shares changing hands.

IMI has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,555 ($20.32).

The company has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 27.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,709.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

