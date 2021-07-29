ImmunoGen (IMGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. ImmunoGen has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ImmunoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMGN opened at $5.67 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

