Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.53. 15,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 556,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Immunovant alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.32.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $17,596,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at about $16,040,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 880.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 675,882 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 122.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 629,646 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 197.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 594,714 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.