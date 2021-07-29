Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. Impinj updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of PI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.12. 2,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,535. Impinj has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

