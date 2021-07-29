Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Shares of IRT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,961. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.35.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

