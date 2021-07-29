Independent Bank Co. (IBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $453.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

