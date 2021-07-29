Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $84.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INDB stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.96. 2,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,757. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

