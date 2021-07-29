Indorse Token Price Up 20.7% Over Last Week (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Indorse Token has a market cap of $502,072.62 and approximately $2,121.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00047709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.00770908 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

