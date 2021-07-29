Infinity Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,122 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 122% compared to the average volume of 958 call options.
Several equities research analysts have commented on INFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.34.
INFI stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.18.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.
