Infinity Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,122 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 122% compared to the average volume of 958 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.34.

INFI stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

