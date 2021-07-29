Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Shares Up 22.9%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s share price shot up 22.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.49. 4,900,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 2,098,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76.

Infobird Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

