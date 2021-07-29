Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. Ingevity updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.63. 2,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,689. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

