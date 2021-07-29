InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $119.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on INMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
