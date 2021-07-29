InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $119.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.86.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

