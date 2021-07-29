Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 12,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,093. The company has a current ratio of 98.04, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Get Innoviva alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on INVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.