Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%.
Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 12,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,093. The company has a current ratio of 98.04, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26.
A number of equities analysts have commented on INVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
