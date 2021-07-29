Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 7896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,626,000 after acquiring an additional 188,870 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 23.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 340,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 135,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,512,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 98.04 and a quick ratio of 98.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

