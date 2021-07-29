Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Up 2.4%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.70 and last traded at $74.62. 613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 105,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGN. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,087 shares of company stock valued at $39,890,631 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

