Insider Buying: Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Chairman Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.45. 4,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.44.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,988,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 47,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.