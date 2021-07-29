Insider Buying: JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Major Shareholder Buys 283,500 Shares of Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc purchased 283,500 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $2,863,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 646.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3,243.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 236,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 92.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.