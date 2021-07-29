Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys £139.74 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban bought 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £139.74 ($182.57).

LON MAB opened at GBX 283.80 ($3.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 916.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -7.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

