Insider Selling: 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) COO Sells 6,888 Shares of Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TWOU stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.00.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.