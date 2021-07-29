Insider Selling: 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) COO Sells 6,888 Shares of Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TWOU stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

