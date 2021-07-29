Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $31.26 on Thursday. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $79.60. The firm has a market cap of $853.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.62 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

MASS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.