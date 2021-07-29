Insider Selling: Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Insider Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) insider Nigel Hanbury sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £6,020 ($7,865.17).

Nigel Hanbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Nigel Hanbury sold 12,800 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

HUW opened at GBX 142.75 ($1.87) on Thursday. Helios Underwriting Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company has a market cap of £96.72 million and a PE ratio of 95.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

