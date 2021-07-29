Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 78,973 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $30,813,685.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75.

On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $383.44 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Mastercard by 87.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $67,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

