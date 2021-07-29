Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells $211,922.46 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,982,762.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OSH stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion and a PE ratio of -0.85.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after buying an additional 165,236 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.