Insight Enterprises (NSIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY21 guidance at $6.60-6.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NSIT stock opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

