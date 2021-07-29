Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Insider Sells £39,550 in Stock

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) insider Neil Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £39,550 ($51,672.33).

Shares of IHC stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.59) on Thursday. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 57.75 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 152.85 ($2.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of £82.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82.

Get Inspiration Healthcare Group alerts:

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.