Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Insider Sells £39,550 in Stock

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) insider Neil Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £39,550 ($51,672.33).
Shares of IHC stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.59) on Thursday. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 57.75 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 152.85 ($2.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of £82.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile
