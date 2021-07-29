Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Holdings Raised by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Integer by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Integer by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Integer by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 67,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Integer by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer stock opened at $98.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.35. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.10 million. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

