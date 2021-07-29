Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the life sciences company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IART. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after buying an additional 99,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

