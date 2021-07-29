Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPL. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.13.

TSE IPL opened at C$19.97 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$21.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

