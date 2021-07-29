Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,687,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,731,292.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,257,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $1,277,800.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,304,400.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $1,268,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,285,400.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $1,307,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $1,322,800.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after buying an additional 268,094 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,093,000 after buying an additional 375,935 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after buying an additional 944,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

