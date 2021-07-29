International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IFF stock opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $150.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

