International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Update

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the June 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of INIS stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.31. International Isotopes has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Radiological Services.

