International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $63.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 223,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.