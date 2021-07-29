Intrust Bank NA Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $110.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.54.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,022,346.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

