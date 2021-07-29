Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after buying an additional 93,349 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 260,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,154,252. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

