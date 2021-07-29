Intrust Bank NA Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 290.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Tesla by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.52.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $23.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $670.54. 416,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,655,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $636.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.95 billion, a PE ratio of 652.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

