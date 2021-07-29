Intrust Bank NA Has $2.04 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.68.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.74. 48,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.45. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $182.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

