Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,270 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.96. 198,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,898,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $231.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.