Intrust Bank NA Sells 742 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 122,604 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,790,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,385,000 after acquiring an additional 195,086 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 357,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,813. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

