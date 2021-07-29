Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Decreased by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 2.5% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $127,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $528.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.83. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $532.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

