Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 81,948 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 479,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $883,000.

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.55.

