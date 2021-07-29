Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.