Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 1,686.4% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

