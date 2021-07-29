Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Trading Up 1.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.00 and last traded at $102.00. Approximately 1,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.42.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.