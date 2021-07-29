Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 55 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,352. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $14.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.