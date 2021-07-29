Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 55 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,352. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $14.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
