Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 6,320,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.