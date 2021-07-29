Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 301,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

