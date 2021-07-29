Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,168 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,056% compared to the average daily volume of 101 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIXX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Homology Medicines stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 3,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,228. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Homology Medicines by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 83,468 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

