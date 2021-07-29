Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Stock analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

CSR stock opened at $89.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,997.33 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $92.11.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.