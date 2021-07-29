Invst LLC Acquires Shares of 8,001 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.14. 197,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,181. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of -98.97, a PEG ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

